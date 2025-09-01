Liverpool star agrees exit following masterclass at the weekend against Arsenal: report

Arne Slot has been busy this summer

Liverpool are to sell a star after a masterclass at the weekend against Arsenal.

The Reds wound up 1-0 winners over the Gunners at Anfield, thanks to a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick that proved to be the moment of genius between the two sides, as Liverpool put down an early marker in the title race.

In the display, one star was praised for not putting a foot wrong – but now, he looks to be leaving Merseyside anyway on Deadline Day.

Liverpool selling one star after one last star turn

Liverpool have done a lot of business this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The champions' transfer business for the summer could well exceed a whopping £450 million, with Alexander Isak to join for a record fee and Marc Guehi to make a switch from Crystal Palace.

But the Merseysiders' frenetic summer has been punctuated by incredible sales, as the likes of Luis Diaz, Caoimhín Kelleher, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah have all departed the club for significant fees.

Next in line is Joe Gomez, with Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio echoing reports from Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Luca Bianchin.

Gomez has verbally agreed terms with Milan, while Liverpool have a club-to-club agreement, meaning that the superb cameo that the London-born centre-back put in at home to Arsenal yesterday will be his final action in a Reds shirt.

Gomez has spent 10 years at Anfield, signing for the 20-time champions of England from Charlton Athletic and enjoying the rise of Jurgen Klopp's heavy metal machine, winning every trophy in the club game on the way.

At 28 years old, Gomez will be replaced by fellow England international Guehi, one year his junior, who is arriving for £35m.

FourFourTwo understands that Guehi's move hinges on Palace's ability to source a replacement.

Joe Gomez is one of Liverpool's longest-serving stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez has played 243 times for Liverpool across 11 seasons – never once scoring a goal – but last year featured just nine times as Arne Slot's side romped to the title.

The defender is worth €20m, as pre Transfermarkt.