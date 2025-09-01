Liverpool transfer under threat after Marc Guehi medical: report

Liverpool may not complete the signing of Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi after all.

Guehi is the subject of a £35 million offer from the Premier League champions, which Palace were understood to have accepted.

The London club granted Guehi permission to undergo a medical in London, but external developments have put the move in doubt an hour before the transfer deadline.

Marc Guehi's Liverpool move in jeopardy

Guehi is on the cusp of a move to Anfield

Guehi was supposed to be replaced by Brighton and Hove Albion central defender Igor Julio, however, issues with the Brazilian's medical meant Palace backed out of a loan deal, with the 27-year-old now expected to join West Ham United instead.

As a result of Palace being left without adequate defensive cover, the move is now at risk of collapsing, according to The Athletic.

Anfield, August 2025

Guehi has 12 months left on his Selhurst Park contract and the decision to let the club captain leave was motivated by the fact Palace deemed £35m too good an offer to reject for a player who would, in all likelihood, leave on a free transfer next summer.

That may now prove to be the case, if the deal cannot be salvaged during the final hours.

Guehi is understood to have completed a medical and is prepared to sign on the dotted line for Liverpool.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner is set to hold showdown talks with the player before a final decision is made.