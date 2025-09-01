Liverpool transfer under threat after Marc Guehi medical: report
Liverpool's proposed move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is reportedly in jeopardy
Liverpool may not complete the signing of Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi after all.
Guehi is the subject of a £35 million offer from the Premier League champions, which Palace were understood to have accepted.
The London club granted Guehi permission to undergo a medical in London, but external developments have put the move in doubt an hour before the transfer deadline.
Marc Guehi's Liverpool move in jeopardy
Guehi was supposed to be replaced by Brighton and Hove Albion central defender Igor Julio, however, issues with the Brazilian's medical meant Palace backed out of a loan deal, with the 27-year-old now expected to join West Ham United instead.
As a result of Palace being left without adequate defensive cover, the move is now at risk of collapsing, according to The Athletic.
Guehi has 12 months left on his Selhurst Park contract and the decision to let the club captain leave was motivated by the fact Palace deemed £35m too good an offer to reject for a player who would, in all likelihood, leave on a free transfer next summer.
That may now prove to be the case, if the deal cannot be salvaged during the final hours.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Guehi is understood to have completed a medical and is prepared to sign on the dotted line for Liverpool.
Palace boss Oliver Glasner is set to hold showdown talks with the player before a final decision is made.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.