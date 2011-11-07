Dalglish hails Agger return to action
By Gregg Davies
Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish has hailed the return of defender Daniel Agger from his injury lay-off.
The Reds have kept two clean sheets, including Saturday's stalemate with Swansea City at Anfield, in four games since the 26-year-old Danish international centre-half returned to first-team action.
Dalglish told the club's official website: "He's a fantastic player and he's probably as good as anyone else in his position in the Barclays Premier League.
"He's comfortable in possession and he's a very good defender as well.
"He played left-back for us at Stoke as well and did very well.
"It's great to have him back and I hope his fitness remains as it is for a long time."
The former Brondby man has suffered a number of injury setbacks during his time at Anfield.
Having joined the club in January 2006, Saturday was only his 100th league appearance for the club.
By Ian Woodcock
