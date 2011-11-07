Dalglish hails Agger return to action

The Reds have kept two clean sheets, including Saturday's stalemate with Swansea City at Anfield, in four games since the 26-year-old Danish international centre-half returned to first-team action.

Dalglish told the club's official website: "He's a fantastic player and he's probably as good as anyone else in his position in the Barclays Premier League.

"He's comfortable in possession and he's a very good defender as well.

"He played left-back for us at Stoke as well and did very well.

"It's great to have him back and I hope his fitness remains as it is for a long time."

The former Brondby man has suffered a number of injury setbacks during his time at Anfield.

Having joined the club in January 2006, Saturday was only his 100th league appearance for the club.

By Ian Woodcock