Dani Alves close to Barca exit, says agent

The 31-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs in recent months - French champions Paris Saint-Germain among them.

"We're close to reaching an agreement to sign for another club, negotiations are at an advanced stage," Alves' representative Dinorah Santa Ana Da Silva told Catalan radio station RAC1.

"Dani is still available [to Barcelona], but he won't be able to wait much longer."

Barca are currently the subject of a transfer ban over the signings of youth players and, as such, will not be able to add to their squad in the next window.