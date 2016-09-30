De Vrij returns for Netherlands qualifiers

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij has been included in a 23-man Netherlands squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Belarus and France.

The 24-year-old, who has 30 international caps, could make his first appearance for his country since a 3-0 defeat to Turkey in September 2015 following a lengthy spell out with a knee injury.

Uncapped Rick Karsdorp of Feyenoord has also been retained from a 30-man provisional squad named by coach Danny Blind last week.

AZ's Ron Vlaar and Jorrit Hendrix of PSV both miss out through injury. Tottenham keeper Michel Vorm, Kenny Tete, Vurnon Anita and Bart Ramselaar are the other players to be cut from the provisional party.

Netherlands are joint second in Group A following a 1-1 draw away to Sweden. They face Belarus and France on October 7 and 10 respectively.

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Maarten Stekelenburg (Everton), Jeroen Zoet (PSV).

Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (Wolfsburg), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Rick Karsdorp (Feyenoord), Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Jetro Willems (PSV).

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (Southampton), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Davy Propper (PSV), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Bas Dost (Sporting CP), Vincent Janssen (Tottenham), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Luciano Narsingh (PSV), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow)