Defoe groin surgery put on hold

Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp said the striker had reported no ill-effects from playing against Young Boys of Switzerland in Wednesday's Champions League qualifier.

"He says he feels OK," Redknapp told reporters at Tottenham's training ground. "If there's no pain tomorrow (at home to Wigan) there's a chance he won't need the operation.

"Surgery had been booked for Tuesday but it's been put on hold. If he feels it tomorrow then we'll get the op done."

Defoe scored in Tottenham's 4-0 defeat of Young Boys as the London club qualified for the Champions League group stages where they will face holders Inter Milan.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums