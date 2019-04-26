Dembele scores late winner as Lyon beat 10-man Bordeaux

Moussa Dembele’s late goal helped Lyon win 3-2 at Bordeaux, who finished with 10 men, to keep the pressure on in the battle for Ligue 1 runners-up spot.

Bruno Genesio’s men are now guaranteed third place but move to within three points of Lille, having played a game more.

Les Gones took the lead in the 14th minute when Memphis Depay knocked the ball in at the far post.

Bordeaux, though, equalised in the 33rd minute through a volley from Jimmy Briand.

Before the visitors could regroup, they were further behind when Nicolas De Preville scored at the near post in the 38th minute.

Lyon hauled themselves level in the 67th minute through Maxwel Cornet’s close-range finish.

Dembele was sent on for the closing 20 minutes and soon saw a goal ruled out for offside.

In the 73rd minute, Bordeaux centre-back Vukasin Jovanovic was shown a red card for dissent.

Eventually, Lyon’s extra man proved too much, as former Celtic frontman Dembele crashed in his 13th goal of the season with just five minutes left.