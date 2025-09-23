Lamine Yamal entourage launch attack on Ballon d'Or judges after Ousmane Dembele crowned

Lamine Yamal poses on the red carpet at the Ballon d'Or awards alongside his family

Lamine Yamal has enjoyed an outstanding year for Barcelona and the Spanish national team despite the fact he has only recently turned 18.

Yamal ran Ballon d'Or favourite and eventual winner Ousmane Dembele close for football's best individual prize, but lost out as judges deemed the Frenchman's efforts superior to that of the young Spaniard.

There were jubilant scenes in the French capital as the ceremony's main prize was awarded to the Champions League-winning Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Lamine Yamal's dad disputes Ousmane Dembele Ballon d'Or result

Aitana Bonmati and Ousmane Dembele pose for a photo with the Women's Ballon d'Or and Men’s Ballon d’Or trophies during the 69th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on September 22, 2025 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Kristy Sparow - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Yamal did not leave empty-handed, however, taking home the coveted Kopa Trophy, which recognises the best player in Men's world football under the age of 21, for a second year running.

Yamal's father Mounir Nasraoui was not satisfied with his son's Kopa win, though, calling into question the legitimacy of Dembele's victory.

"He [Lamine]'s the greatest," Nasraoui told El Chiringuito. "I'm not going to say theft, but rather moral damage to a human being.

"Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world by far. It's not just because he's my son, but because he's the best player in the world.

"Lamine is Lamine. We have to say that something strange has happened here. Next year it's ours. Next year the Ballon d'Or will be Spanish," he added, defiantly.

How is the Ballon d'Or decided?

Voters are instructed to base their choices on three main criteria: Individual Performance, Team Success and Fair Play.

PSG's inaugural Champions League victory is therefore likely to have worked in Dembele's favour, although the French forward was, in his own right, instrumental during that historic run which culminated in the 5-0 final demolition of Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, in the Women's category, Aitana Bonmati took home the Ballon d'Or Feminin for a third consecutive year.

She played a key role in Spain's run to the Women's EURO 2025 final, where she scored during extra-time in the semi-final.