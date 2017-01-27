Denis Suarez: I have a special connection with Messi

Denis Suarez said he has a special connection with team-mate Lionel Messi after starring in Barcelona's Copa del Rey quarter-final triumph.

Defending champions Barca progressed to the semi-finals 6-2 on aggregate after Thursday's entertaining 5-2 win over Real Sociedad.

Denis Suarez scored twice, with his brace completed after combining superbly with Messi eight minutes from the end.

"I have a special connection with Leo, when I play near him I think and I get things right," he told BeIN.

Denis Suarez scored last time out in the LaLiga rout of Eibar as he opened his account for the Spanish champions.

The 23-year-old continued: "It is a team that gives me a good feeling.

"I think we dominated the game from the start despite their pressure, after the first goal they started leaving gaps and with the three forwards we have, that will kill you."