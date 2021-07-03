Denmark edge Czech Republic to reach semi-finals

Denmark booked their place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals after claiming a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday evening.

Denmark got off to the perfect start and opened the scoring in the fifth minute after Jens Stryger Larsen sent an outswinging corner into the box to pick out Thomas Delaney, who was left unmarked in the middle of the penalty box to directed the header beyond Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and into the net.

Kaspar Dolberg managed to doubled their lead three minutes before the half time break when he guided the ball home after receiving an inch-perfect delivery from Joakim Maehle.

Patrick Schick then pulled a goal back for Czech Republic in the 49th minute after powering home Vladimir Coufal's cross from the right to bag his fifth goal of the tournament.

Czech Republic continued to press forward in the closing stages of the game as they went in search of an equalising goal to sent the game to extra-time but Denmark held on for the win.

Denmark will now face either England or Ukraine in the Euro 2020 semi-finals at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday evening.