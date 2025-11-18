Watch Scotland vs Denmark: Live streams, TV coverage for blockbuster World Cup 2026 qualifier at Hampden

Watch Scotland vs Denmark as Steve Clarke's team look to upset the odds and snatch an automatic World Cup spot, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

It's difficult to say whether Scotland would have taken this position at the start of qualifying but with one game to go and a home win securing a place at World Cup 2026, they might well have been tempted.

In truth, manager Steve Clarke will be aware that opportunities have been missed along the way. It's probably for the best that the requirement is a simple one. Scotland need to beat Denmark. Actually doing it is a trickier feat.

Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Scotland vs Denmark online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Public broadcaster BBC will be showing Scotland vs Denmark and the match will also be available on the BBC iPlayer streaming service for television licence holders in the United Kingdom.

Coverage is free but geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you're travelling right now and you're outside the United Kingdom – more on that below.

Out of the country when Scotland vs Denmark is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Scotland vs Denmark will be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom.

It will be shown on BBC TWO and on BBC Scotland as well as being available on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

Scotland vs Denmark will be available live to fans in the United States via Fubo TV.

The game will be broadcast by TV2 in Denmark, with streaming on the TV2 Play streaming platform, which is a paid subscription service.

Scotland vs Denmark: Match Preview

Scotland at least have home advantage in their favour on Tuesday. They beat the other Group C sides, Belarus and Greece, at Hampden Park.

Clarke's side drew their away fixture at Parken in September, a result that should offer some optimism going into the final qualifier, but Saturday's loss to Greece weakened their hand and potentially knocked their confidence.

They kept going to the end in Piraeus. Scotland were 3-0 down and clawed their way back to 3-2. The chances for a third goal came and went, that three-goal deficit too big an obstacle to overcome.

A win would have changed the complexion of Denmark's visit but the reality is that the extra point that would have been harvested by a late equaliser wouldn't have changed the task because the Danes have the superior goal difference.

It hasn't all been plain sailing for Brian Riemer's side either, though they have maintained an unbeaten record up to this point.

If they were to miss out on automatic qualification, Denmark would be the ones pointing to Saturday's failings as the turning point.

With a win at home against Belarus it would have all been over bar the shouting. Instead, they drew 2-2 having gone a goal behind.

The upshot is that Tuesday's winners will go to the World Cup and the losers face a play-off. Scotland can't afford a draw. As magical Hampden nights go, this could be one for the ages.