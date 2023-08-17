Desperate Liverpool set to HIJACK Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat transfer – report

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to rival Manchester United for the signature of Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Reds' search for more steel in the middle of the park has become increasingly desperate after they missed out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea – with the same set to happen with Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

And now Amrabat has emerged as a potential target for Jurgen Klopp and co. as the summer transfer window enters its final fortnight.

Amrabat has made 107 appearances for Fiorentina (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

According to Dutch newspaper AD Sportswereld, Liverpool are interested in a move for the 26-year-old – who played a key role in Morocco's run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

But Man United might not be the only competition the Reds have to worry about: Serie A giants Juventus have also been linked with Amrabat.

Liverpool Will Win Trophies This Season

Transfermarkt currently value the former Club Brugge, Feyenoord and Utrecht man at €30m (£25.6m).

That falls roughly in line with the price tag Fiorentina are said to have put on Amrabat – who they signed from Hellas Verona for €20m three-and-a-half years ago.

Amrabat has been capped 49 times by Morocco (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool certainly shouldn't have any trouble affording Amrabat: they had a British-record £111m bid for Caicedo accepted by Brighton last week (only for the midfielder to insist on joining Chelsea).

But, unlike United, the Reds will not be in the Champions League this season – and that could rather dilute the appeal of a switch to Anfield...

More Liverpool and Manchester United transfer stories

Liverpool and Manchester United transfer news keeps coming thick and fast as deadline day gets closer and closer.

Having missed out on Caicedo, the Reds have turned their attention to another Premier League midfielder.

United are also keeping tabs on a midfield star from the English top flight.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could be about to make an eye-catching addition at the back.

And one of Man United's most expensive signings of all time may be on his way out of Old Trafford.