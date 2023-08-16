Liverpool to pay £42.9m release clause for wonderkid who will change Reds' fortune in transfer market: report

Liverpool have suffered a couple of transfer blows in the last week, after losing out on deals for both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

Their luck could be about to change, however, with Liverpool set to pay £42.9m for a new player, according to reports.

While their midfield remains an area of concern, the Reds are also intent on improving their defence, too, specifically at centre-back. With Joel Matip and Joe Gomez out of favour, and Ibrahima Konate an injury-risk, Jurgen Klopp wants to add more quality to the centre of his back four.

According to Portuguese outlet Diario de Noticias, Liverpool will sign Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon, despite the 21-year-old Portuguese centre-back close to agreeing a new deal with his current side.

Inacio currently has a release clause of £38.5m but, once he signs his new deal, it will only rise to £42.9m. Liverpool are willing to match that price tag and bolster their defence, the Portuguese outlet suggests.

The Reds will need to act swiftly if they are to compete a deal, though, with Newcastle United, PSG and Manchester United reportedly all keen on acquiring his services, too.

A left-footed centre-back, Inacio would offer something that Liverpool currently don't have among their four options. While Virgil van Dijk largely operates on that side, Inacio's signing would offer the Dutchman more opportunities to rest as Liverpool compete in the Europa League, or simply move over to his more natural side.

Inacio came through Sporting's academy and has since made the step up into the first-team. He has impressed, too, with Roberto Martinez calling him up to the senior national team for his debut in March.

Transfermarkt values Inacio at £25.7m.

