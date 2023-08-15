Manchester United push ahead in pursuit of top midfield target - but will need to spend more than £60m: report

Manchester United have been told they will need to spend more than £60m on a transfer target this summer as they make an approach for a new midfielder.

With Fred joining Fenerbahce and Donny van de Beek seemingly on his way out of Old Trafford, too, Erik ten Hag is keen on bringing some more midfield bodies into the Manchester United squad.

While Sofyan Amrabat has been heavily linked in recent weeks, The Guardian suggest that no progress has been made in any potential deal, despite Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claiming personal terms had been agreed between the club and player over a month ago.

Instead, The Guardian is reporting that Manchester United have approached Everton over the signing of Amadou Onana.

The Belgian midfielder only joined the Merseysiders for £33m from Lille last summer, but Everton are now demanding at least £60m from United in any potential deal.

Pointing towards Liverpool's accepted £60m bid for Southampton's Romeo Lavia - regardless of the fact he seems destined to join Chelsea - Everton believe their Belgian powerhouse is simply worth more. Transfermarkt currently values Onana at £40m.

Everton are also in no rush to sell, though, with Onana still having four years remaining on his contract. At just 21, he also still has plenty of potential to develop, and could prove integral to Sean Dyche's side this season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, want to add more physicality and depth to their midfield, with 6ft 5in Onana the perfect profile of player.

While Casemiro would start ahead of him, Onana would certainly get plenty of chances under Ten Hag as United compete on four fronts this season.

