Liverpool turn attention to £60m Premier League midfielder in statement move by Jurgen Klopp: report

Liverpool have turned to an experienced Premier League name to solve their woes in defensive midfield.

The Reds began their campaign without a recognised No.6 against Chelsea, opting for new buy Alexis Mac Allister anchoring the midfield. Liverpool were in for the Argentine's former Brighton & Hove Albion teammate, Moises Caicedo – but he's since chosen Stamford Bridge over Anfield.

The Merseysiders look likely to miss out on their second-choice option in Romeo Lavia – though that could be a blessing in disguise, as a more experienced option may well have presented itself.

Liverpool target Moises Caicedo opted for Chelsea over Liverpool (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The Mail have suggested that Joao Palhinha from Fulham is "favoured" by the club, as they look to bring in cover over the back four.

The Portuguese had an impressive maiden season in the Premier League with the west Londoners and was integral in helping his side achieve a top-half finish. West Ham United were said to be interested in his services but were priced out of the race.

Fulham were said to want £60m for the 28-year-old, who offers a maturity that Liverpool have lost in the Saudi-bound Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. That price may well have increased since West Ham's enquiry – though Liverpool were prepared to go as high as £110m for Caicedo.

Compared to some of players on the market right now, Palhinha is vastly experienced. While the 23-year-old Cheick Doucoure had also been linked, Caicedo and Lavia are just 21 and 19 respectively, with another target, Ibrahim Sangare, 25 but doesn't have top-level experience, having spent his career in France and the Netherlands.

Joao Palhinha of Fulham is a target for Liverpool (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool face Bournemouth in their first home game of the season before a trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United follows.

Palhinha is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.

