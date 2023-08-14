Manchester United could offload £73m star – funding statements of intent for title charge: report

Manchester United could have just found a buyer for a £73 million player they'd willingly offload – enabling them to make further moves in the market.

The Red Devils have been in sell-to-buy mode of late after completing the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund. Harry Maguire is set to leave the club imminently, giving manager Erik ten Hag around £30m to directly replace the England international at centre-back.

But Manchester United could receive significantly more money for another star that there is sudden interest in, enabling Ten Hag to repeat the trick elsewhere in the team. If United could help themselves to another £50m or so, it may be enough to add depth to a side that could challenge for the title.

Harry Maguire is on the brink of a Manchester United exit (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester Evening News claims that Jadon Sancho is now a target for Aston Villa, who find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League following a 5-1 thrashing on opening day to Newcastle United.

The Midlands outfit were dealt the tough blow of losing Emi Buendia before a ball was even kicked at St James' Park, with the Argentine ruled out for a number of months with an ACL injury. Sancho, who cost United £73m in 2021, could yet replace Buendia in midfield.

VIDEO: Moussa Diaby Is PERFECT For Aston Villa

The England international's Premier League career has been a colossal disappointment following his huge switch from Borussia Dortmund – but Unai Emery could be the man to resurrect it. The Basque boss worked with plenty of forgotten men in his Villarreal stint and would likely field Sancho wide in a 4-4-2 with overlapping wingers to recreate the kind of linked-up system in which he thrived in Germany.

Villa would likely prefer a loan with an option to buy, with the Mail reporting that Italian ace Nicolo Zaniolo has been approached. United could potentially sanction a sale of a high enough value. Ten Hag has made it clear he prefers Antony on the right wing and could reinvest a fee back into the playing squad, which still needs work.

Jadon Sancho has underwhelmed at Manchester United (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

United could end up settling for a return of £40-50m on Sancho – and though Villa have spent heavily in this window already, might see that as a bargain for a player who not long ago, was considered one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe.

The 23-year-old is valued at €45m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few weeks of the summer window.

Harry Maguire is set to leave for West Ham – and Man United might have found his replacement already – and Maguire could be one of seven players on their way out of Old Trafford between now and deadline day. Meanwhile, a World Cup-winning star could be about to join United from another European heavyweight.

The Manchester United season preview looks at why the Red Devils can start to dream of winning the Premier League title again, while all other 91 clubs in the top four tiers of English football are looked at, too.