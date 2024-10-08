Newcastle United set for logo change after kit agreement reached

Newcastle United have reached an agreement to wear a different logo on their chest next season.

Kit manufacturer adidas have reportedly agreed a deal with Newcastle that would make them the next of their 'elite teams', which apparently we're supposed to think is extremely important and meaningful in some way.

Liverpool, Celtic and Roma were reported earlier this week to be joining the same club from next season, upon which news they threw their combined 76 league titles in the bin collectively declaring 'we don't need them any more, we're adidas Elite!'.

Newcastle United to get alternative adidas logo

Newcastle are back in adidas this season, reviving a long-standing prior relationship (Image credit: Gary M Prior/Allsport/Getty Images)

In recognition of achieving one of the great football feats by getting bumped up from adidas' B Premium tier, Newcastle will be graciously permitted to wear the leaf-style version of the manufacturer's logo on their third kit. It's called a trefoil, apparently.

Current clubs who have already bestowed with the honour are Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Newcastle's current kits bear the three-stripe version of the adidas logo (Image credit: Adidas)

Newcastle are back in adidas stripes this season for the first time since 2010. They wore Puma from 2010-21 and then Castore for three years.

adidas are also widely expected to announce they have added Liverpool back to their portfolio some time in early 2025. This would the Reds' third spell with adidas, having also worn their garb from 1985-96 and 2006-12. They are currently contracted to Nike.

The German kit supplier hit the headlines earlier this year after it was announced that the German national team would be ditching them after over seven decades. Nike are set to take over from 2027.