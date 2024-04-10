Does the Champions League use the away goals rule in the knockout stages?

By Joe Mewis
published

This season’s Champions League is hotting up - but are away goals in play this time around?

The Champions League trophy
The Champions League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Champions League quarter-finals got off to an exciting start on Tuesday evening, with Arsenal and Manchester City both involved in high-scoring draws that will set up tense second legs. 

The Gunners hosted Bayern Munich at the Emirates in a see-saw game that saw an early Bakary Saka strike cancelled out by former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry before Harry Kane put the Germans ahead on his return to north London. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1