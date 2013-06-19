Dutch winger Lens joins Dynamo Kiev from PSV
Holland international Jeremain Lens has joined Dynamo Kiev from PSV Eindhoven on a four-year deal that Dutch media put at 10 million euros.
Both clubs announced the move on their websites on Wednesday but gave no details of the transfer fee for the 25-year-old winger, who has 13 caps for the Netherlands and spent the last three seasons at PSV.
"Jeremain has made a financially very attractive move which is good for both him and the club. He wanted to make the switch and we wish him all the best," said PSV technical director Marcel Brands on the club's website.
