EA Sports FC reveals new branding after ending 30-year association with FIFA
EA Sports FC will be the first in a new line of football simulation games after deal with FIFA ends in the summer
EA Sports have unveiled the new logo and branding that will adorn their flagship football game in the post-FIFA-collaboration era.
Last May, EA announced that it would be ending its 30-year partnership with FIFA, football's governing body, after failing to agree on a new licensing deal. This ended one of the biggest and most lucrative gaming collaborations in gaming history. The decision meant that EA can no longer use the 'FIFA' name on the title of their game, which will be known as EA Sports FC.
“This is where the story of EA Sports FC begins. We’re building on 30 years of leadership and history creating experiences that bring the global football community together, and continuing to take it into a fan-first future,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA Sports FC. “EA Sports FC will be a symbol for the sport, a symbol of innovation and change, and we’re energised to show our fans more about the future in July.”
Join the Club https://t.co/w1dtuLclDpWe can’t wait to show you the future of football this July #EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/pS1fw8pFgZApril 6, 2023
The newly-titled franchise comes with a new logo and branding, with the newly unveiled design based around triangles. It will be debuted in more than 100 matches across the globe on Friday, giving fans a first glimpse at the new-look franchise.
"Through our long-standing partnership with EA Sports, we are able to bring fans around the world closer to the Premier League and we recognise the importance of the next generation in growing the future of football," said Richard Masters, the Premier League's chief executive.
It is believed that FIFA themselves are working on a title to rival that of their former collaborator, though no release date or imagery has been revealed so far.
EA Sports had been using the FIFA name since the very first incarnation of the series, which launched in 1993 with FIFA International Soccer on the Sega Mega Drive and Sega Genesis consoles.
