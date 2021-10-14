EA Sports FIFA to rename as EA FC?

Rumours are rife that EA's FIFA series is set to be renamed EA FC, as EA have registered the name as a trademark.

The title has been registered with the United Kingdom’s Intellectual Property Office, the European Union Intellectual Property Office as well as the United States Patent and Trademark Office and is listed as "a computer game software and online computer game entertainment".

Earlier this year, Konami rebranded the Pro Evolution Soccer title to eFootball - it's uncertain as to whether EA will follow a free-to-play model too, however.

Recently, EA discussed changing the name of the hugely popular game, in a press release celebrating FIFA 22’s opening weekend, which tallied 9.1 million players, 7.6 million Ultimate Team squads and 460 million matches.

EA signed a deal with governing body FIFA in 2013, which ends in 2022, covering management games in addition to its annual football sim. The manufacturer have recently renewed their deal with FIFPRO though, meaning that EA can continue using the "thousands of player names and likenesses" in the game.

"Our players regularly remind us that one of the most important aspects of an EA Sports experience is the deep immersion created through authentic use of the world's greatest leagues, teams and talent," EA's David Jackson said in the renewal announcement.

"It's how we continue to uniquely blur the lines between the digital and physical worlds of football. FIFPRO will continue to be an important partner as we build the next generation of EA Sports football experiences for players around the world".

