Eden Hazard to make sensational Premier League return following contract termination at Real Madrid: report

Eden Hazard could be set to return to the Premier League on an initial one-year contract, with one side willing to offer the Belgian a lifeline in his career.

The former Chelsea winger excelled during his seven seasons in the Premier League, winning two titles, an FA Cup and the Europa League on two occasions. As one of the best players in the world, Real Madrid then forked out an initial £89m to prise Hazard away from Stamford Bridge, with the deal agreed potentially rising to £150m in add-ons.

The Belgian failed to replicate his dazzling Blues form in Madrid, though, with fitness issues plaguing his time in the Spanish capital. At the end of the 2022/23 season, Hazard mutually terminated his contract with Real, leaving him free to find a new club.

Hazard shone at Chelsea in his seven-year spell with the Blues (Image credit: Getty)

That task has proven more difficult than expected, however, with suggestions that he might even retire due to injury problems. The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as well, but a Premier League return could now be on the cards instead.

According to Football Transfers, Crystal Palace are willing to take a chance on Hazard and offer him a one-year deal on a pay-as-you-play structure.

The report suggests that both Palace chairman Steve Parish and manager Roy Hodgson are open to Hazard joining the club, due to his commercial interests and ability on the pitch. The deal would also suit both parties, because Hazard would receive hefty bonuses only when he performs on the pitch.

Following the loss of Wilfried Zaha in the summer, Hazard could also prove the perfect replacement for the Eagles. Though he likely won't score as many goals as the Ivorian international, Hazard is a silky dribbler who will entertain fans at Selhurst Park on a bi-weekly basis.

Promising Brazilian Matheus Franca, having previously been on Arsenal's radar, has joined the club, but the 19-year-old will need time to settle in.

Transfermarkt values Hazard at just over £4m.

Palace need a new talisman after losing Zaha in the summer (Image credit: Getty)

