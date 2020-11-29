Trending

Edinson Cavani’s double fires Manchester United to comeback win at Southampton

Southampton v Manchester United – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
(Image credit: Mike Hewitt)

Super sub Edinson Cavani inspired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United to a stunning 3-2 comeback win at the death against Southampton.

Jan Bednarek’s header and a fine James Ward-Prowse free-kick had Saints dreaming of a first home league win against the Red Devils since 2003.

But Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men squandered their two-goal lead as half-time introduction Cavani turned the match on its head, setting up Bruno Fernandes before netting a brace to secure a sensational late triumph.

Cavani (right) scored two headed goals after setting up Fernandes for the opener

Cavani (right) scored two headed goals after setting up Fernandes for the opener (Mike Hewitt/PA)

It was the 10th time that United had come from behind to beat Southampton in Premier League history – a victory that propelled them up the standings and continued their 100 per cent start to life on the road.

Few could have foreseen this outcome when Ward-Prowse superbly beat David De Gea shortly after sending in a smart corner for Bednarek to open the scoring at an empty St Mary’s.

Solskjaer turned to summer signing Cavani at the break and could not have dreamed of a better outcome as he provided the assist for Fernandes before clinching victory with a brace.