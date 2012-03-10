Egyptian league cancelled after Port Said riots
By app
The Egyptian Premier League season, suspended after 74 spectators died in a riot following a match in Port Said between Al Masry and champions Al Ahly on February 1, has been cancelled with 19 games remaining.
The league will be replaced by a friendly tournament due to run from March 29-May 18, the Egyptian FA announced on Saturday.
Haras El Hedoud were top of the 19-team table after 17 matches, one point ahead of Al Ahly.
Last month Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic was also postponed in the aftermath of the Port Said disaster.
The two countries will now meet twice in June.
