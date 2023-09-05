England next manager odds: Who will replace Gareth Southgate if he leaves after Euro 2024?

England could be searching for a new manager after Euro 2024 in Germany next summer, with Gareth Southgate expected to step down from his role as the national team boss.

According to the Daily Mail, the FA are exploring potential options to replace Southgate should he leave, which the report suggests the 53-year-old is currently considering. His contract expires at the end of 2024, and either party might opt not to renew it.

Since taking over from Sam Allardyce in 2016, Southgate has led England to a World Cup quarter-final, a World Cup semi-final, and the Euro 2020 final in which they lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley.

Southgate's tenure could come to a close after Euro 2024 in Germany, though, a tournament England are expected to qualify for as they comfortably top Group C heading into another fixture against Ukraine on Saturday.

But who is the favourite to become the next permanent England manager? FourFourTwo delves deeper into gaffers being lined up.

England next manager odds

Graham Potter - 5/1

Graham Potter is the favourite to become the next England manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is the favourite to become the next England manager should Southgate leave, according to bookmakers. Since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, Potter hasn't worked anywhere else and is currently biding his time and waiting the right opportunity.

An Englishman himself who, before an ill-fated spell at Stamford Bridge, had garnered an impressive reputation among football fans in the Premier League, Potter certainly has the credentials to takeover at international level, while the role also presents the perfect opportunity for him to prove himself once more.

It seems unlikely that he'd wait a full year to become the England manager without any guarantees, however, making this appointment unlikely right now. Should the 48-year-old get assurances that he'll sit in the dugout at Wembley on a regular basis come September 2024, then there's every chance this could happen.

Lee Carsley - 6/1

Carsley just led England to win the U21 Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro U21-winning manager Lee Carsley could return to senior management if Southgate does leave, following in the footsteps of his predecessor. Indeed, Southgate managed England U21s between 2013 and 2016 before becoming the senior boss, and Carsley could be the next to follow that path.

Previously in charge at Brentford and in caretaker roles at both Coventry City and Birmingham City, Carsley is an experienced coach proving his credentials in the youth ranks of the national team set-up. He'd also play an important role in integrating younger players into the first team squad, too, having worked with talented stars in both the U20 and U21 age groups.

Eddie Howe

Howe has regularly been linked to the England job (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has consistently been tipped to become the England manager at some point in his career, and it's certainly understandable considering the success he had first at Bournemouth and now at Newcastle United.

With his current side getting better with each passing season it's difficult to see Howe opting to leave in favour of the England job, especially with Champions League football returning to St. James' Park and the clear upward trajectory the club is on.

Should the Newcastle owners want a more high-profile name to help them in their next step towards challenging for Premier League titles and prestigious honours, though, Howe could be sacrificed, freeing him up for the FA to persuade him to the national side.

Pep Guardiola - 7/1

Guardiola would be the dream appointment (Image credit: Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Albeit farfetched, Guardiola is, according to the aforementioned Daily Mail report, being seriously considered to take over from Southgate.

With the Manchester City manager's current deal expiring in 2025 - 12 months after Euro 2024, persuading him to leave the current treble holders early might prove a difficult task. Officials at the FA aren't giving up hope, however, with Guardiola their dream appointment in all scenarios.

He's never managed at international level before, though, with his wages also believed to be a stumbling block in negotiations. Brazil have reportedly tried, and failed, to bring him in as their national team coach, while Spain seems unlikely due to Guardiola's support for Catalan independence.

Sarina Wiegman - 10/1

Wiegman has reached three international finals as manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

The three-time Best FIFA Women's Coach award-winner is among the list of potential managers to replace Southgate, and it's clear to see why. A two-time European Championships winner, with the Netherlands and England, Wiegman has lost just two of her 39 matches in charge of England in what is a seriously impressive record.

There's arguably no reason for her to swap the women's side for the men's side, however.

England's women side are one of the best teams in the world, as evidenced by their second-place finish at World Cup 2023 and their triumph in Euro 2022. With more tournaments looming for this talented England side, and with young players in the team constantly improving, it's difficult to ascertain if Wiegman would even consider a job switch, let alone accept an offer.

Could Gerrard return to the UK as England boss? (Image credit: Getty)

Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Steven Gerrard are also near the top of the bookmakers' favourites to become the next England manager. Gerrard is the only Englishman out of the quartet, while Pochettino and Tuchel currently hold some of the most prestigious roles within club football.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is in his second spell at Celtic and looking to add more trophies to his collection. Therefore, Gerrard is seemingly the only viable candidate out of the four, but even he is in charge at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

