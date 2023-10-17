England want 'payback' - how Gareth Southgate's side plan on reaching Euro 2024

England are looking for retribution against European champions Italy at Wembley on Tuesday night, after losing to the same opponents in the Euro 2020 final two years ago.

Kyle Walker started the match that night for England before being substituted in the 120th minute. The Manchester City man believes that the loss could ultimately stand the Three Lions in good stead for the future, though recognises revenge will taste even sweeter if they manage to get a strong result against Italy.

"We fell short that night," Walker said while recalling the Euro 2020 final. "Hopefully we can get a little bit of payback."

England want "payback" for Euro 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

More than payback is on the line for England, however. The squad knows full well that a point will secure qualification for Euro 2024, while also ensuring Italy continue to fight for their place at the tournament in Germany next summer.

With that in mind, England aren't planning on going gung-ho for victory. As Walker highlights, they'll adopt a more pragmatic approach to confirms their status in next summer's Euros.

"It's about putting a performance on and going out there and winning, but I won't be ashamed if it's 0-0 and we're in the Euros and I'm going to represent my country in the finals," Walker added.

Walker is confident of a strong performance (Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

England boss Gareth Southgate clearly agrees with that sentiment. With only a point necessary, Southgate highlights how going in search of a win isn't absolutely necessary.

"If it's the 87th minute and we're level, we don't need to lob the goalkeeper into the box," he said.

Should the Three Lions lose to Italy on Tuesday night, they'll still have two more opportunities to qualify for the Euros during the November internationals. With games against Malta and North Macedonia, Southgate will certainly fancy his squad's chances of reaching the tournament.

