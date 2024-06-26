England's Euro 2024 last 16 opponents confirmed after night of drama

Harry Kane and England will face Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024

After securing top spot in Group C on Tuesday evening, England now know their Euro 2024 last 16 opponents.

Gareth Southgate's men toiled once again as they followed up their opening 1-0 win against Serbia and lacklustre 1-1 draw with Denmark with a goalless draw against Slovenia.

The five points were enough to finish top of their group, but the team had a 24-hour wait to see who they would be facing on Sunday evening in Gelsenkirchen.

VIDEO: Why You Finally Saw The REAL England Against Slovenia (For About 2 Minutes)

The final day of Euro 2024 group stage action was one for the permutation fans, with just one of the eight teams across Groups E and F already through to the last 16 and none of them eliminated, thanks to the additional route to the knockouts that sees the four best third-placed teams qualify.

The Netherlands had statistically been the most likely last 16 opponents for the Three Lions before play started on Wednesday, but an evening of twists and turns in Germany resulted in Slovakia being the third-placed team that England will face in the first knockout round.

After Austria stunned the Netherlands on Tuesday, the big story on Wednesday was tournament debutants Georgia sealing progression, thanks to their 2-0 win over Portugal and the Czech Republic's 1-1 draw with Turkey that has seen them eliminated.

Euro 2024 last 16 line-up in full

Spain vs Georgia

Germany vs Denmark

Portugal vs Slovenia

France vs Belgium

Romania vs Netherlands

Austria vs Turkey

England vs Slovakia

Switzerland vs Italy

