England's Euro 2024 last 16 opponents confirmed after night of drama

By
published

The full line-up for the last 16 of Euro 2024 has now been confirmed

Harry Kane
Harry Kane and England will face Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After securing top spot in Group C on Tuesday evening, England now know their Euro 2024 last 16 opponents.

Gareth Southgate's men toiled once again as they followed up their opening 1-0 win against Serbia and lacklustre 1-1 draw with Denmark with a goalless draw against Slovenia.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.