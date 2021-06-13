Euro 2020: England vs Croatia line-ups revealed, with surprises in Gareth Southgate's team

The line-ups for the England vs Croatia Euro 2020 group game have been revealed - and Kieran Trippier starts at left-back for England.

Tyrone Mings wins a place on the left side of the centre-backs with Kyle Walker the preferred option at right-back. John Stones, as expected completes the defence.

Ahead of them, Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice will anchor with Mason Mount the most attacking midfielder. Manchester City pair Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling are chosen either side of captain Harry Kane.

Follow all the action from today's game with FourFourTwo's live blog

England

4-2-3-1

1. Pickford (GK)

2. Walker (RB)

5. Stones (CB)

15. Mings (CB)

12. Trippier (LB)

4. Rice (CM)

14. Phillips (CM)

20. Foden (RW)

19. Mount (AM)

10. Sterling (LW)

9. Kane (ST)

Croatia

4-3-3

1. Livakovic (GK)

2. Vrsaljko (RB)

21. Vida (CB)

5. Caleta-Car (CB)

3. Barisic (LB)

8. Kovacic (CM)

11. Brozovic (CM)

10. Modric (CM)

17. Rebic (RW)

20. Petkovic (ST)

4. Perisic (LW)