Euro 2024: Ange Postecoglou 'on the bandwagon', backs Scotland to make history

Euro 2024 could see Scotland advance to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time and Ange Postecoglou says they have every chance

Ange Postecoglou, pictured after winning a domestic treble at Celtic in June 2023, is working as an ITV pundit at Euro 2024.
Speaking as a pundit in ITV's Euro 2024 coverage, Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has backed Scotland to make history by sealing a place in the knockout stages.

The Tartan Army know only a win against Hungary in their final group game will be enough to secure qualification to the next round of the competition, after so far claiming just one point from their opening two games.

