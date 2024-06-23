Euro 2024: Ange Postecoglou 'on the bandwagon', backs Scotland to make history
Euro 2024 could see Scotland advance to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time and Ange Postecoglou says they have every chance
Speaking as a pundit in ITV's Euro 2024 coverage, Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has backed Scotland to make history by sealing a place in the knockout stages.
The Tartan Army know only a win against Hungary in their final group game will be enough to secure qualification to the next round of the competition, after so far claiming just one point from their opening two games.
A devastating 5-1 defeat against hosts Germany saw Steve Clarke's side get off to the worst possible start on opening night, but a spirited 1-1 draw with Switzerland means it is all to play for heading into Sunday's clash in Stuttgart.
WATCH | Why Scotland's Clever Tactical Change Should Have Beaten Switzerland
"I have to declare I am on the Scotland bandwagon, I have followed them now since I was up at Celtic for a couple of years," Postecoglou told ITV Sport on Saturday.
"Obviously they got blown away in their first game and it is always hard when you are facing the hosts, first game of the tournament, it could go either way with the hosts being nervous, but Germany were really flying and that's probably as passive as I have seen the Scottish team in quite a long time.
"Their strength as they showed in the second game is their capacity to run, harass with real energy with [Andy] Robertson, [John] McGinn, [Billy] Gilmour, [Callum] McGregor, [Scott] McTominay. If they can bring that they will cause teams problems, they will relish tomorrow and they have spoken about making history by getting out of the group stage. I think they are a good bet."
Set to be a tense affair, midfield maestro McGinn has also spoken up Scotland's chances, admitting he would be beside himself if their Euro 2024 journey was prolonged just that little bit longer.
·If we make it here, it would mean even more than it did reaching the Champions League with Villa,· he said. "They've been at that level in Europe before, but this is something we’ve not seen – so, yes, it would mean a lot more to me. I'm incredibly proud of everything we achieved in the season that’s just gone by, but this would eclipse it."
