WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo poses for selfie with young fan in Portugal's Euro 2024 win vs Turkey

Cristiano Ronaldo granted one lucky fan his ultimate dream by stopping for a selfie during Portugal's victory over Turkey at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

Dashing onto the pitch, the Al-Nassr superstar stopped candidly to pose alongside the youngster, who was chased off the pitch by security moments later. Roberto Martinez's side ensured their qualification to the knockout stages with a 3-0 win in Dortmund.

Ronaldo also turned provider by laying on a neat assist for Bruno Fernandes midway through the second half, tapping the ball across the six-yard box for his former Manchester United team-mate to add a third in a routine win for the Portuguese.

After taking the lead through Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, Portugal were in control for most of the contest and went in at the break two to the good. Altay Bayindir and Samet Akaydin were soon involved in a defensive mix-up that left the Turkish pair with egg on their faces.

But it was Ronaldo, as so often, who stole the show, with two separate supporters attempting to seize their moment with the iconic 39-year-old. First saw a young boy dash onto the pitch for a selfie, before a second gentleman was unsuccessful in his attempts and then charged to the ground.

Safety concerns were raised in the post-match chat and on commentary with security seemingly breached via the same issue in quick succession at the Signal Iduna Park.

Scroll down to see the moment Ronaldo stopped for a selfie at Euro 2024...

Selfie with Ronaldo ✅ Evades 4/5 stewards ✅Gets a pat on the back once he comes out ✅pic.twitter.com/Y0pGZcAAOWJune 22, 2024

