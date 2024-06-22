WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo poses for selfie with young fan in Portugal's Euro 2024 win vs Turkey

Cristiano Ronaldo was stopped mid-game as one lucky fan got his chance to pose for a picture with the footballing icon

Cristiano Ronaldo granted one lucky fan his ultimate dream by stopping for a selfie during Portugal's victory over Turkey at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

Dashing onto the pitch, the Al-Nassr superstar stopped candidly to pose alongside the youngster, who was chased off the pitch by security moments later. Roberto Martinez's side ensured their qualification to the knockout stages with a 3-0 win in Dortmund.

