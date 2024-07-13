Euro 2024: BBC draft in Manchester United hero for England v Spain final

The BBC will be drafting in a new pundit for their live coverage of Sunday night’s Euro 2024 final.

Over the past month, viewers have got used to a familiar set of faces up in the BBC’s Berlin studio that overlooks the Brandenburg Gate. Gary Lineker has been the broadcaster’s main presenter and he will be at the helm on Sunday evening, joined by fellow ex-England internationals Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards.

Alan Shearer will be on co-commentator duties next to Guy Mowbray on the gantry, but to give their coverage some balance, a Spain great will also be in the studio.

That’s because former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has been drafted up. The 36-year-old won the 2010 World Cup with Spain and was also part of their last European Championship-winning side in 2012, so will be able to bring a unique perspective to the big game.

Mata left Manchester United after eight years in 2022, joining Galatasaray, spending a season with the Turkish side before joining Vissel Kobe last summer. His contract with the Japanese side expired in January and although he is taking a step into punditry this weekend, he would like to continue playing.

“I've learned so much from the Japanese culture and, even though it was short, it was only four or five months, we also won the league,” he said earlier this summer while in the United States promoting Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Real Madrid.

Juan Mata is a European Championship winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

"So that was cool and it's been great, to be honest. And now, we're here, in San Diego. I'm still thinking where I'm going to play next. I want to keep playing. I want to keep enjoying the game.

"I mean I still feel enjoyment and passion for the game. So I feel good physically, and I feel good mentally, but I want to make this next step, which is probably the last one, a meaningful step.

"Not just playing whatever, just for the sake of playing. I want to play in a place that motivates me, inspires me - on and off the pitch. So I'm on that journey, waiting, hearing, thinking and hoping I'm making the right decision but still playing.

"I mean I love the game and I think it's a game that, until you don't enjoy it, or you feel an injury or something like that, touch wood, you cannot play anymore. As long as you enjoy it, you should keep doing it because it's the best job in the world."

ITV’s team of pundits includes Mata’s former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Ian Wright in the studio, plus Lee Dixon and Ally McCoist as co-commentators.

