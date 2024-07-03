Euro 2024: England camp spotted training with five-at-the-back fomation

Gareth Southgate could be preparing to pull out a trump card as England prepare for their Euro 2024 quarter-final.

The Three Lions face Switzerland in the last eight on Saturday hoping to book their place in the semi-finals. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane both scored as England beat Slovakia 2-1 AET last weekend and an upturn in performance levels is needed.

Ahead of the clash against the Swiss, England have been spotted preparing for a different kind of test against one of the tournament's surprise packages. Murat Yakin's side have already beaten holders Italy and will be hoping for yet another scalp this weekend.

BBC Sport have reported that England were spotted training with mannequins in a five-at-the-back shape ahead of Saturday's clash in Dusseldorf. The Three Lions finished in the same system against Slovakia, with Switzerland also usually building up in a similar style.

It's not clear yet whether the team were training with five defenders, against, or both.

It wouldn't be a switch Southgate would likely be slaughtered for, especially given England's poor choices at centre-back, with Marc Guehi set to miss out through suspension. Ezri Konsa is likely to be called up to replace him and could slot in alongside John Stones.

England defender Marc Guehi is unavailable against Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Supporters also shouted from the hills for Bukayo Saka to be deployed at left-back, as he has done previously in his career, with the Arsenal star forced to fill in for Kieran Trippier after he was substituted just after an hour in the win over Slovakia.

"I don’t think putting me out of position is the solution," said Saka when asked about the suggestion of playing at left-back for England. Luke Shaw could also still return after his injury problems, but Southgate still seems puzzled by his own options.

"We felt that Bukayo at left-back gave us an extra attacking outlet," Southgate told BBC Radio Five Live. "It is a good option to have. I have to say the courage shown by the players was fantastic tonight."

