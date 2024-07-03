Euro 2024: England camp spotted training with five-at-the-back fomation

Gareth Southgate has stayed true to his 4-2-3-1 roots but is everything about to change for England?

Gareth Southgate could be preparing to pull out a trump card as England prepare for their Euro 2024 quarter-final.

The Three Lions face Switzerland in the last eight on Saturday hoping to book their place in the semi-finals. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane both scored as England beat Slovakia 2-1 AET last weekend and an upturn in performance levels is needed.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.