WATCH: Cody Gakpo turns on the style with brilliant assist for Netherlands

Cody Gakpo was the man of the moment for Netherlands as they got the better of Romania in their last 16 clash at Euro 2024. Having put his side in front, the Liverpool forward then turned provider late in the second half to send his side into the quarter-finals.

His assist for Donyell Malen was particularly impressive. Gakpo did brilliantly to beat his man, keep the ball in play and then prod it into the path of his team-mate, who couldn’t miss from close range.

The performance was a reminder of Gakpo’s quality, and his form certainly bodes well for Oranje as they look to progress further in the tournament. Malen ended the game strongly, too, firing home emphatically after a swift counter-attack in added time.

Romania started the game well but Netherlands were well on top after taking the lead through Gakpo , who finished smartly at the near post after cutting inside from the left flank. Despite an industrious performance from the underdogs, they looked second best against a Dutch outfit growing in confidence.

It was an improved display from Ronald Koeman’s side, who had looked unconvincing in the group stage, where they were beaten by Austria and could only finish third. They might have won by more goals against an increasingly tired Romania had it not been for some wasteful finishing.

Netherlands will face either Austria or Turkey in the quarter-finals, and if they can get beyond that challenge, England or Switzerland await in a potential semi-final.

