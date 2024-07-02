WATCH: Cody Gakpo turns on the style with brilliant assist for Netherlands

Cody Gakpo was the architect again for Netherlands as they got the better of Romania in their Euro 2024 last 16 tie

Cody Gakpo was the man of the moment for Netherlands as they got the better of Romania in their last 16 clash at Euro 2024. Having put his side in front, the Liverpool forward then turned provider late in the second half to send his side into the quarter-finals.

His assist for Donyell Malen was particularly impressive. Gakpo did brilliantly to beat his man, keep the ball in play and then prod it into the path of his team-mate, who couldn’t miss from close range.

