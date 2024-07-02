Euro 2024: Didier Deschamps and Ronald Koeman are aiming to make history in Germany

Didier Deschamps and Ronald Koeman could both achieve something special at Euro 2024

France Euro 2024 squad Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France, looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between France and Poland at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 25, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Matt McNulty - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Didier Deschamps is looking to win the Euros at the third attempt (Image credit: Getty Images)

France and Netherlands’ progress into the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 means both Didier Deschamps and Ronald Koeman can still achieve something unique this summer. 

The two managers could yet face off in the final in Berlin, with both countries on different sides of the draw. France will have to overcome Portugal and then one of Spain or hosts Germany if they are to go all the way.

