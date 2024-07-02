Euro 2024: Didier Deschamps and Ronald Koeman are aiming to make history in Germany

Didier Deschamps is looking to win the Euros at the third attempt

France and Netherlands’ progress into the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 means both Didier Deschamps and Ronald Koeman can still achieve something unique this summer.

The two managers could yet face off in the final in Berlin, with both countries on different sides of the draw. France will have to overcome Portugal and then one of Spain or hosts Germany if they are to go all the way.

Netherlands, meanwhile, have what appears to be a more favourable run to the final, with Austria or Turkey next and then one of England or Switzerland in the semi-finals. They produced their best performance at the tournament so far to beat Romania 3-0 in the last 16, with Cody Gakpo particularly impressive.

Why England Might Have (Finally) Come Good Against Slovakia

If France or Netherlands lift the trophy in Berlin later this month, Deschamps or Koeman would become only the second person in history to win the Euros as both a player and a manager.

Berti Vogts is the only man to have ever achieved that, having won the tournament as a player with West Germany in 1972 and as a manager in 1996. The Borussia Monchengladbach defender did not, however, play a single game for West Germany in 1972.

Deschamps was more influential as a player, captaining Les Blues to glory at Euro 2000. He has achieved the World Cup double, winning international football’s most coveted trophy as a player in 1998 and as a coach in 2018.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Euro 2024: Previous Winners

But the Euros has proved elusive for Deschamps as a manager. He came agonisingly close to guiding France to success on home soil in 2016, but they were beaten by Portugal in the final.

Koeman was a key man in defence for the Dutch at Euro 88 in Germany, helping his side to a 2-0 victory over the Soviet Union in Munich. Back in Germany 28 years later, he will be hoping to lead his nation to another memorable victory.

But there are plenty of obstacles in the way for both Netherlands and France. Hosts Germany have looked strong under Julian Nagelsmann, while Spain continue to play some scintillating football. England, despite their struggles, will be no pushovers, and Switzerland and Austria are certainly dark horses.

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.