Euro 2024: England's options to replace Marc Guehi if quarter-finals secured

England will be without centre-back Marc Guehi if they make it to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

The Crystal Palace centre-back picked up a booking just three minutes into England's round of 16 clash with Slovakia after being forced into bringing down his man having been sold short by an under-hit Kieran Trippier pass just inside his own half.

Guehi had also gone in the book midway through the second half of England's goalless draw with Slovenia last time out, and tournament rules dictate that picking up two yellow cards by this stage of the tournament results in a one-match ban. Yellow cards are wiped off after the quarter-finals.

Guehi is one of just a handful of England players who has attracted praise for his performances out in Germany this summer, helping Jordan Pickford keep two clean sheets in their three group stage games.

If England do get past Slovakia, Gareth Southgate will need to replace Guehi with one of Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk or Joe Gomez to sit alongside John Stones at the heart of the defence.

Kyle Walker has also played a centre-back role for England in the past, but typically as part of a back three - a gambit Southgate has eschewed so far this summer.

Joe Gomez is among Gareth Southgate's options to replace Marc Guehi if the need arises

With a quarter-final clash against Switzerland on the line, Kobbie Mainoo came into the starting line-up as Southgate continued his search for a central midfielder who could help his side find any kind of rhythm.

That had been almost entirely absent in the group stage, with England offering precious little beyond a solid defence as they edged a 1-0 win over Serbia before being held to draws by Denmark and Slovenia.

Opponents Slovakia had meanwhile already claimed a coup in their very first game, beating Belgium 1-0 and getting through the tightest of groups – all four sides finished with four points – as the best third-placed side.

Trippier, Phil Foden and Conor Gallagher also came into Sunday's game on a tightrope with prior yellow cards to their name.

