Euro 2024: England's options to replace Marc Guehi if quarter-finals secured

By
published

England defender Marc Guehi will miss the next round of Euro 2024 if the Three Lions make it past Slovakia after picking up an early yellow card

England defender Marc Guehi applauds the fans after victory over Serbia at Euro 2024.
Marc Guehi has been booked twice at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

England will be without centre-back Marc Guehi if they make it to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

The Crystal Palace centre-back picked up a booking just three minutes into England's round of 16 clash with Slovakia after being forced into bringing down his man having been sold short by an under-hit Kieran Trippier pass just inside his own half.

