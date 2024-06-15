Euro 2024: England star Trent Alexander-Arnold faces wrath of neighbours

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to help England to Euros glory this summer, but the Liverpool right-back might have some things to sort out when he returns home.

The 25-year-old – who has actually been listed as a midfielder in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad – finds himself in a spot of bother over some recent renovations he made to his house.

As such, he could be in for something a stressful off-season once he gets back from Euro 2024...

Trent breaks the rules

MailOnline revealed on Saturday that Alexander-Arnold had spent £50,000 to build a padel tennis court at the bottom of his garden – without planning permission.

The report adds that the Premier League and Champions League winner has only just sought the appropriate consent for the project, despite work beginning over two years ago.

Concerns have been raised about noisy games in the court creating disturbance for neighbours in the Cheshire Village where Alexander-Arnold bought his £5m home from Raheem Sterling.

Emma Bambrook of the local parish council said: "No consideration has been given to the noise generated."

In a worst case scenario, Alexander-Arnold may even be forced to tear the whole court down.

