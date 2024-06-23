Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate urged to DROP Bukayo Saka by former Arsenal star

With Euro 2024 heading towards its knockout stages, England boss Gareth Southgate has been urged to drop Bukayo Saka by a former Arsenal star ahead of Tuesday's crunch clash against Slovenia.

The Three Lions are currently top of Group C after two games played, having amassed four points from their opening two fixtures against Serbia and Denmark. But two poor performances have caused concern among supporters, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden all coming under fire.

With the knockout stages seemingly in sight, mood in the camp nevertheless seems mellow and confident heading into Tuesday's final group game. Kane himself has spoken of the confidence he has in his team-mates, with Southgate left to ponder a selection dilemma.

Why Germany Have Been The Best Team At Euro 2024 (So Far)

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole has been outspoken in his criticism of the Three Lions, insisting something needs to change in attack. Amid calls for Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer to be tried and tested against Matjaz Kek's side, the 43-year-old believes Saka should make way on Tuesday.

"I would like to see Anthony Gordon play from the left and I would like to see Foden playing on the right because I feel he's been unfairly dug out," Cole told beIN Sports.

"You can still see it as a rest for Saka. I would like Foden to show the world how good he is because we know. I feel he's been unfairly criticised [for] playing out of position. People might go 'Well he's a world-class player, he should be able to adapt'. Fair point I understand that. But what I see of him playing for Man City I would like to see him play there."

England's attack has been heavily blamed for their failings so far in Germany, with Kane often dropping deep to allow the likes of Foden, Bellingham and Saka to get on the ball in advanced areas. With signicant improvement needed, Southgate must once again conjure up a plan to get the pre-tournament favourites ticking in time for the latter stages.

