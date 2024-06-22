Euro 2024: Gary Neville left stunned by 'illegal' Cristiano Ronaldo record

Euro 2024 is taking place more than 15 years since Gary Neville first played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, but the former England right-back is still stunned by what ex-team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo continues to do in his career.

Ronaldo helped Portugal into the last 16 at Euro 2024 on Saturday, providing an assist in a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic that gave Roberto Martinez’s side two wins from two in Germany.

The 39-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, with his level on the international stage still strong following 18 months with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

VIDEO: Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark

Neville was part of the Manchester United side that welcomed an 18-year-old Ronaldo to Old Trafford in 2003 and was able to watch him mature into one of the best players in the world.

Ronaldo left for Real Madrid in 2009 and Neville was left in disbelief when his former team-mate’s goals record was put to him in the ITV studio as he covered Portugal’s latest victory.

“Eight hundred and ninety-five goals! That is not right, that,” he said in disbelief. “I mean I honestly knew he’d scored a few goals, but honestly his professionalism, he’s never taken a chance once in his career with his preparation.

“He’s a phenomenon and one of the greatest that we’ll ever see. His dedication, his determination to win is unbelievable. And 895 goals is boarding on illegal!”

Neville also remarked how Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of individual greatness has been able to help his team.

"It's not right that" 🤣@GNev2 is in disbelief at Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers over the course of his career... 🇵🇹#Euro2024 | #TURPOR pic.twitter.com/QJvRTGVvxPJune 22, 2024

“Even in his early days when he was erratic in his performance, he had that determination about him to be the very best,” he continued. “I always say this, He was one of the very first players that I remember, where you think about the collective, you always talk about the team, but he wanted to be the best player in the world.

“He said publicly that he wanted to win the Ballon d’Or and he knew that if he was the Ballon d’Or player, the team would win as well. There’s such confidence and what he has done is off the scale”

Portugal finish off their Group F campaign against Georgia on Wednesday night.

