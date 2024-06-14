Why the Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony will have NO performers

The ceremony will not feature any live musical acts

Euro 2024 raises the curtain on a summer of excitement this evening as hosts Germany welcome Scotland to the Allianz Arena.

Germany is expected to see around three million fans attend fixtures, while 12 million are expected to descend on the country to be part of it.

Julian Nagelsmann's side will be looking to become just the third host nation to win the tournament in history, after Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984).

Euro 2024 opening ceremony - all you need to know

Friday's opening ceremony will surprisingly not feature any live performers, instead opting to honour German footballing legend Franz Beckenbauer who passed away earlier this year.

The German and Bayern Munich legend is a World Cup, European Cup and Ballon D'or winner, one of only nine players to achieve the remarkable feat.

After retirement, 'Der Kaizer' went on to manage the West German national team, reaching the 1986 World Cup final before winning the 1990 iteration in charge.

Beckenbauer is a German footballing hero (Image credit: Getty Images)

Set to start at 7:30pm BST, the ceremony with see Germany's two other Euopean Championship winning captains, Bernard Dietz and Jurgen Klinsmann, take to the field alongside Beckenbauer's wife Heidi to present the trophy and pay homage to the life of the legendary defender.

Germany will be looking to win the European title for the fourth time in their history, making them the outright most successful side in the competition's history.

