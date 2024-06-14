Toni Kroos exclusive interview ‘Lifting the Euros would be the perfect ending to my career’

As far as bright ideas go, Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to bring Toni Kroos back into the Germany squad ahead of Euro 2024 can be filed under ‘no brainer’. It took the 34-year-old just seven seconds to register an assist on his return against France, in March, and the six-time Champions League winner looks set to start against Scotland in this evening’s tournament opener in Munich.

The midfielder enters his home tournament with 109 caps, behind only Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller in terms of Nationalmannschaft experience. Kroos, who had previously retired following Germany’s last-16 defeat to England at Euro 2020, recalls the process that led to his return in February this year.

“Julian reached out to me and explained his vision for the national team,” Kroos tells FourFourTwo speaking as an ambassador for Rexona. “He saw me as part of that vision. He told me he believed it would be the right thing for the team and also for me, particularly for this tournament, on home soil.

“We spoke for a very long time, about his ideas and philosophies and he also asked me for mine. It was clear to us that those ideas aligned. He asked me if I had the desire to return and I told him I did.”

Kroos’ reintroduction immediately preceded an upswing in results, with France downed 2-0 in Paris and neighbours the Netherlands beaten 2-1 in Frankfurt. Prior to his comeback, the team had just lost to Austria and Turkey and drawn with Mexico.



Under previous coach Hansi Flick, they were eliminated at the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Fans had been fearing a miserable home tournament. Now, there is hope.

“The team had been through a difficult phase recently,” says Kroos. “Results hadn’t gone as planned. It’s especially important, at this tournament, that we reverse that slump and get back to winning ways.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kroos, a key part of the Germany team that lifted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, will bring invaluable experience to a squad containing several exciting youngsters. He plans to lead by example.

“My responsibility, first and foremost, is to bring my own qualities to the party,” Kroos tells FFT. “To influence games in the way I know I can. That has to be the basis on which everything else is built. Beyond that, I know I’m an experienced player. I’m there for the younger players and I try to be somebody to look up to. I do that always by giving my all on the pitch, helping my team-mates, pushing the team to perform.”

After a poor run at major tournaments, also including Russia 2018’s group stage humiliation, Germany fans are hoping Euro 2024 can restore pride in the national team the way the World Cup in 2006 did. That tournament, also hosted in Germany, is still referred to as the Sommermaerchen – sommer fairytale – after Jurgen Klinsmann’s much-criticised squad reached the semi-finals. Kroos was still a schoolboy.

“I remember the 2006 World Cup very fondly,” he smiles. “I was among those standing on the fan mile watching Germany’s games. It was a special summer. Obviously, the hope is that we repeat that this year – enjoy a successful tournament and inspire the next generation of fans.”

Kroos has fond memories of watching the 2006 World Cup, even though Germany suffered semi-final heart-break (Image credit: Sampics/ Corbis via Getty Images)

Kroos retired from club football at the end of last season, securing a La Liga and Champions League double in his final campaign. His last game, a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley to win a sixth and final European Cup, represented a stunning end to his Los Blancos stint.

“It was a very, very special way to end my career,” he smiles. “I couldn’t have asked for better. I enjoyed the whole day, seeing what it meant to the fans, feeling their love and support and showing them how much they mean to me as well.

“The whole season was a special way to bow out. Not only on the pitch, with our successes but also in the dressing room everyday – spending time with those players, how we interacted and gelled as a squad.”

Kroos waves goodbye Real Madrid in the Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kroos boasts one of the most impressive trophy hauls in the history of the beautiful game. Across spells at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, the metronome claimed seven league titles and four domestic cups to go with the European medals and World Cup he secured. He will hang up his boots for good at the end of Euro 2024 and has his sights set on one last hurrah.

“Of course, lifting the Euros this summer would be the perfect end to my career,” he reflects. “But I am realistic and I know it won’t be easy. I’m not going to judge my whole career on how this tournament goes – nor would I have done had Real Madrid lost the Champions League final.

“At the same time, I know how special it would be to go out and win it, in front of our own fans. But so much has to happen for that dream to become a reality. We have to take things step by step. Our focus is on giving it absolutely everything – playing to our maximum. Then we’ll see how successful we are.”

