Toni Kroos exclusive interview ‘Lifting the Euros would be the perfect ending to my career’

Germany’s midfield maestro tells FourFourTwo how Julian Nagelsmann convinced him to return ahead of Euro 2024

As far as bright ideas go, Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to bring Toni Kroos back into the Germany squad ahead of Euro 2024 can be filed under ‘no brainer’. It took the 34-year-old just seven seconds to register an assist on his return against France, in March, and the six-time Champions League winner looks set to start against Scotland in this evening’s tournament opener in Munich. 

The midfielder enters his home tournament with 109 caps, behind only Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller in terms of Nationalmannschaft experience. Kroos, who had previously retired following Germany’s last-16 defeat to England at Euro 2020, recalls the process that led to his return in February this year. 

