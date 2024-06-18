Euro 2024: Turkey vs Georgia just had the most bonkers end at the tournament so far

Turkey vs Georgia has been the game of Euro 2024, with the maddest end to a game in the tournament so far.

Georgia penned their opposition in for the final few minutes of the game, hitting the post with a free-kick, before Turkey blocked a shot that was almost certainly going in. Georgian keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili even went up to attack… and paid for his choice.

Turkey managed to get a third, running down the other end of the pitch to score in an empty net. What a finale.

Turkey vs Georgia may not have even got off the ground either. When a cascade of water fell from the roof of Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park prior to kick-off, there were fears that this one might have been postponed – but what unfolded was an absolute Euros classic.

Mert Muldur got the game underway with a lovely hit from outside the area, igniting a lively Turkish crowd, before a second Turkish goal was ruled out for offside. The Georgians had their glorious first strike at a major tournament, however, when Georges Mikautadze finished a great move to equalise.

You couldn't blink while watching this one.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world , while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know .

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany , while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever . With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions .