Euro 2024: Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal breaks Euros record vs Croatia

Spain get their Euro 2024 campaign underway against Croatia on Saturday evening, and all eyes will be on Lamine Yamal.

The teenage prodigy is already a prominent figure for La Roja, having burst onto the scene with Barcelona last year.

And by being handed a start by manager Luis de la Fuente for Spain's Euro 2024 opener, the scintillating winger has made European Championship history.

Yamal's landmark moment

Lamine Yamal will be one of the players to watch at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

At the age of 16 years and 338 days, Lamine Yamal becomes not just the youngest player to start a Euros game – but the youngest player ever to feature at a European Championship finals outright.

He smashes the previous record held by Kacper Kozlowksi – who joined Jude Bellingham at Euro 2020 in becoming one of the first two 17-year-olds to play in the competition.

Yamal's major tournament debut knocks Jamal Musiala off the list of the five youngest Euros players of all time.

Born in Barcelona to an Equatorial Guinean mother and a Moroccan father, Yamal has scored twice in five caps for Spain so far.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world for the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.