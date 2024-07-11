Euro 2024 stars cut in half during games, due to bizarre advertising glitches

By
published

Supporters have noticed some odd glitches during Euro 2024 coverage over the past few weeks

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands clears the shot from Phil Foden of England off the line during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England at Football Stadium Dortmund on July 10, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Any experienced FIFA player will be used to the odd visual glitch that sees a player hilariously lose a limb, grow a second head or pass through a solid object. 

But in a case of life imitating video games, it would appear that Euro 2024 viewers have been experiencing real-life glitches while watching on TV. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.