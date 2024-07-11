Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 nation's record goalscorer?

By
published

Each of the 24 nations that took part in Euro 2024 has a record goalscorer, but how of them can you name?

Euro 2024 golden boot contenders Romelu Lukaku of Belgium poses for a portrait during the Belgium Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on June 12, 2024 in Ludwigsburg, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Romelu Lukaku poses for a portrait ahead of Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Records are made to be broken but some have stood the test of time, as this quiz demonstrates.

While there are plenty of countries whose record goalscorers have been in action at Euro 2024, others are long retired.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.