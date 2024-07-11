Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 nation's record goalscorer?

Records are made to be broken but some have stood the test of time, as this quiz demonstrates.

While there are plenty of countries whose record goalscorers have been in action at Euro 2024, others are long retired.

With that in mind, knowledge of both current and former greats will be needed to get 100% here.

QUIZ Can you name every player at Euro 2024 to have scored 15 or more goals for their country?

There's no time limit as you try to name every Euro 2024 nation's record goalscorer.

As always, give it your best shot and let us know how you get on.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates. How many can you name overall? On your marks, get set, go!



