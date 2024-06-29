Euro 2024: Weather stoppage rules after Denmark and Germany players taken off field in thunderstorm

By
published

Michael Oliver halted the Euro 2024 last-16 clash between Germany and Denmark

Inclement weather, lightning and thunderstorms during the Euro 2024 clash between Germany and Denmark
A thunderstorm stopped play in the Euro 2024 clash between Germany and Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images)

Play was stopped during the first half of the Euro 2024 round-of-16 game between Germany and Denmark after a thunderstorm struck the skies above Dortmund on Saturday night.

Referee Michael Oliver called time on proceedings 36 minutes into the game after a very loud crack of thunder that was audible to TV viewers watching at home, with the players first going to the dugouts for around five minutes before being instructed to head to the dressing rooms.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.