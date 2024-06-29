Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Germany vs Denmark?
Euro 2024 hosts Germany will take on neighbours Denmark in the round of 16
Euro 2024 host nation Germany will be aiming to keep their good form going into the knockout stages as they take on Denmark in Dortmund.
Germany have not made it past this stage of any of their past three major tournaments, going out at the group stage of their last two World Cups and falling to England at this stage three years ago.
Denmark meanwhile caught the eye at the pan-continental Euro 2020, defying expectations by reaching the semi-finals before also going out at England's hands. The two sides will now go head to head - and only one of them can get through to the quarter-finals.
Why Germany Have Been The Best Team At Euro 2024 (So Far)
Who is the referee for Germany vs Denmark at Euro 2024?
English referee Michael Oliver will take charge of this encounter having previously officiated Spain's 3-0 win over Croatia and Ukraine's 2-1 victory over Slovakia in the group stage.
Oliver is at his third major tournament having also gone to Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.
Stuart Burt and Dan Cook will assist Oliver from the touchlines, flags in hand.
Who is the fourth official and VAR for Germany vs Denmark at Euro 2024?
Another familiar face to English fans, Stuart Attwell, will be in overall charge of VAR, assisted by countryman David Coote and Italian Massimiliano Irrati.
The fourth official will be Bosnia and Herzegovina's Irfan Peljto.
