Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Albania vs Spain?

Spain go into their final Euro 2024 Group B match with the luxury of having sealed top spot already, thanks to their 1-0 win over Italy on Thursday. But this is far from a dead rubber, as their opponents Albania are eyeing progression at a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Sylvinho’s men know that they will probably need a win if they are to qualify for the last-16, but will have a close eye on tonight’s other match, which pits Croatia against Italy. An Albanian win and an Italian defeat could see Albania through in second place, on an evening where an abacus could be required to work out all the feasible permutations.

Tonight’s action from the Dusseldorf clash takes place on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 7.30pm. FourFourTwo takes a look at who will be bringing us all the action.

The BBC's lead commentator Guy Mowbray will be on duty for this one. Mowbray's instantly recognisable voice has been heard on the airways for more than 20 years, with the York-born commentator calling the 1998 World Cup final at the age of 26 - the youngest person to ever do so. Former Arsenal and England centre-back Martin Keown will be the co-commentator.

Back in the studio, Gabby Logan will present the action alongside a three-strong team of pundits that includes former Wales and Everton defender Ashley Williams, ex-Arsenal and England striker Ellen White and former Southampton and Portugal defender Jose Fonte, who was a Euro 2016 winner.

