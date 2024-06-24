Euro 2024: England handed huge injury boost as Luke Shaw returns to training

Luke Shaw was pictured taking part in team training as England look to top Group C with victory over Slovenia on Tuesday

Luke Shaw (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Shaw has been pictured taking part in England's team training for the first time at Euro 2024.

The Manchester United star has been continuing his rehabilitation and recovery following a hamstring problem that saw him miss the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign. Fellow defender Kieran Trippier has been deputising at left-back for England and it remains to be seen whether that will continue on Tuesday against Slovenia.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.