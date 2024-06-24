Euro 2024: England handed huge injury boost as Luke Shaw returns to training

Luke Shaw has been pictured taking part in England's team training for the first time at Euro 2024.

The Manchester United star has been continuing his rehabilitation and recovery following a hamstring problem that saw him miss the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign. Fellow defender Kieran Trippier has been deputising at left-back for England and it remains to be seen whether that will continue on Tuesday against Slovenia.

Gareth Southgate's side have been largely underwhelming during their first two games of the tournament, despite having amassed a total of four points from their opening two games. The Three Lions can win Group C with victory on Tuesday and look to have been further bolstered by Shaw's return on Monday.

WATCH | Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark

According to reports in Germany via MailSport, all 26 members of England's squad trained on Monday morning as preparations ramped up ahead of the game in Cologne. It was the first time that Shaw had trained with his international teammates and the 28-year-old seemed in high spirits throughout the session.

Shaw, who has 31 international caps to his name, is the only out-and-out left-back called up by Southgate, hinting that his inclusion was more a matter of when rather than if during the month-long tournament this summer. Erik ten Hag's go-to left-sided defender missed large parts of this season through injury, despite the Red Devils winning the FA Cup last month, qualifying for the Europa League in the process.

The report further states that it is unlikely that Shaw will start against Slovenia, but a brief cameo off the bench is a possibility, as the former Southampton man eyes a return to full fitness before the knockout stages of Euro 2024 fully spring into action.

Gareth Southgate is expected to make changes against Slovenia on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

