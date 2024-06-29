Euro 2024: Who are the BBC pundits for Switzerland vs Italy?
The BBC will bring us coverage of Euro 2024's first knockout game
The real big pressure games start here at Euro 2024 as defending champions Italy take on Switzerland in the first round of 16 match.
The BBC Sport punditry team will host coverage of this clash between neighbouring countries live from Berlin, with kick-off set for 6pm German time (5pm UK time).
Switzerland secured their progress from Group A with a win over 3-1 win Hungary followed by 1-1 draws against Scotland and hosts Germany, while Italy needed a last-minute equaliser against Croatia to take second place in Group B after beating Albania and losing to Spain.
Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary
Who are the BBC commentators for Switzerland vs Italy at Euro 2024?
Steve Bower will bring his wealth of commentary experience to the gantry having worked for practically every English-language broadcaster under the sun since getting his start at Liverpool station Radio City in 1991. He has covered major tournaments for the BBC since the 2010 World Cup.
Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy will be alongside Bower to provide analysis. Nine-cap Murphy was called up as injury Steven Gerrard's replacement for the 2002 World Cup, but was forced to pull out himself after suffering an injury blow of his own.
Gary Lineker is set to present the coverage from the BBC studio in Berlin, joined by former England internationals Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world to the summer's big tournament
More Euro 2024 stories
We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world
We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.
We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.