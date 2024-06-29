Euro 2024: Who are the BBC pundits for Switzerland vs Italy?

Italy went through as Group B runners-up after a last-minute equaliser from Mattia Zaccagni

The real big pressure games start here at Euro 2024 as defending champions Italy take on Switzerland in the first round of 16 match.

The BBC Sport punditry team will host coverage of this clash between neighbouring countries live from Berlin, with kick-off set for 6pm German time (5pm UK time).

Switzerland secured their progress from Group A with a win over 3-1 win Hungary followed by 1-1 draws against Scotland and hosts Germany, while Italy needed a last-minute equaliser against Croatia to take second place in Group B after beating Albania and losing to Spain.

Steve Bower will bring his wealth of commentary experience to the gantry having worked for practically every English-language broadcaster under the sun since getting his start at Liverpool station Radio City in 1991. He has covered major tournaments for the BBC since the 2010 World Cup.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy will be alongside Bower to provide analysis. Nine-cap Murphy was called up as injury Steven Gerrard's replacement for the 2002 World Cup, but was forced to pull out himself after suffering an injury blow of his own.

Gary Lineker is set to present the coverage from the BBC studio in Berlin, joined by former England internationals Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards.

