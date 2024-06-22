Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Belgium vs Romania?

Belgium vs Romania in Euro 2024's Group E will be live on ITV on Saturday evening

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will be in the ITV studio for tonight's Euro 2024 coverage
Belgium take on Romania in Saturday night's Euro 2024 clash which will be broadcast on ITV, but who will be the commentators and pundits?

Belgium got their Group E campaign off to a losing start when they were stunned by Slovakia and know that they can ill-afford another defeat. Tonight's opponents Romania will head to the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne full of confidence after they dispatched Ukraine 3-0 on Monday.

