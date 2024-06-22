Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Belgium vs Romania?

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will be in the ITV studio for tonight's Euro 2024 coverage

Belgium take on Romania in Saturday night's Euro 2024 clash which will be broadcast on ITV, but who will be the commentators and pundits?

Belgium got their Group E campaign off to a losing start when they were stunned by Slovakia and know that they can ill-afford another defeat. Tonight's opponents Romania will head to the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne full of confidence after they dispatched Ukraine 3-0 on Monday.

It should be an excellent encounter, but who will be on commentary and punditry duty for ITV? FourFourTwo takes a look...

Ally McCoist will be on co-comms for Belgium vs Romania (Image credit: Getty Images)

The instantly recognisable Clive Tyldesley will be in the commentary box for this one. An ITV veteran who succeeded the great Brian Moore in 1998, Tyldesley has commentated on just about every big game there is. Alongside him will be the ever-popular Ally McCoist as co-commentator, with the former Rangers and Scotland forward never slow to bring his infectious enthusiasm to any game.

Laura Woods will present the action from the ITV studio, where she will be joined by former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright, ex-England forward Karen Carney and current Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

